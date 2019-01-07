McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson is the featured speaker at the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa’s Commission on Civil Rights Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at the Doris Miller YMCA.
There will be a meet-and-greet from 6:30-7 p.m. The community will have the opportunity to ask the district attorney questions about a variety of issues.
For more information, contact Jocelyn Pierce at 744-5800 or Dr. Peaches Henry at 733-5261.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The program will be “Painting with Herbs” presented by Master Gardener Irma Serrato. Anyone interested in herbs or hearing the program is welcome to attend.
For more information, phone 772-4484.
Confederate veterans
The Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
The annual birthday dinner honoring Generals Lee and Jackson will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the speaker at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 772-1676.
Antique Farm club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club, EDGETA Branch 220, will meet at 6:30 pm on Tuesday at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Avenue. An important item on the agenda will be planning and preparation for the club’s second annual show.
Anyone with an interest in old tractors and equipment is invited to the meeting. For further information, contact Van Massirer at 486-2366 or vmassirer@yahoo.com.
Blood drive
Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C. is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4459 Bosque Blvd. in the parking lot of the Central National Bank building on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Cathi Davis at 714-0652.
Watercolor Society
Bev Boren is the guest artist at the Wednesday meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society.
The group meets at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For further information, contact ctwspublicity@gmail.com.
Crawford blood drive
Crawford High School is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Pirate Drive in the library.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Kirk Allen at 486-2381.