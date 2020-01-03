First United Methodist Church will sponsor a Loss of a Spouse & Grief Share event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at its downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Loss of a spouse is a one-time event geared toward people who have lost their spouse to death, and is an introduction to Grief Share, a 13-week session that teaches tools for dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether it be a spouse or a parent, child, family member or friend. Grief Share will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 16.
For more information, call 772-5630 or email at pat@firstwaco.com.
Tree recycling
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco parks and recreation, will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
Anyone, regardless of residence, can bring a live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch, and the first 100 will get a sapling.
Parkinson group
Parkinson Support Group will have a planning meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Cristi McGowan, from Waco Home Team, will share her knowledge of real estate, home values and how to keep that value intact. Jennifer Snyder, owner of Neat as a Pin, will share steps to motivate and start “de-clutter” projects.
For information, call 776-8778.
Marriage conference
Legacy Family Ministries’ two-day Cherish Marriage Conference will start at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive. Cost is $15-$25.
The conference will feature Gary Thomas, author of “Sacred Marriage.”
For more information, call 933-2300.
Art Guild demonstration
Artist Bill Franklin will illustrate the fundamentals of getting perspective right, share perspective works to make art seem real, and show paintings that do it well or badly during an Art Guild of Central Texas event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Refreshments at will be served at 1:30, and the demonstration will follow at 2.
For more information, call 722-9928.
