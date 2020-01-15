The 33rd annual wreath laying in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start at noon Friday at Memorial Park, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and feature A. Marcus Nelsson, Maalik Lee, Jamal Walker and McLennan Community College basketball coach Kevin Gill.
The 34th annual candlelight vigil will start at 6 p.m. Monday, also at Memorial Park.
For more information, call 722-1274.
Focus on justice
Global Revive and the Community Race Relations Coalition will co-sponsoring an event focusing on “Black Justice,” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Mia Moody-Ramirez and Cuevas Peacock will speak briefly, and well-known Texas poet Michael Guinn will lead an open mic poetry bash. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 717-7903.
Transportation meetingThe Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Formal public hearings will be conducted regarding approval Resolution 2020-1: Adoption of Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan, and Resolution 2020-2: Appointment of an MPO representative to the Heart of Texas Regional Transportation Coordination Council.
For more information, call the MPO at 750-5650.
Mayborn volunteers
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a new volunteer interest meeting, offering information on volunteer opportunities for people 18 and older, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Compassionate Friends
The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.
Parents, grandparents and siblings are all welcome. There is no cost for admission, and reservations are not needed.
First Pitch Luncheon
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce 2020 First Pitch Luncheon will beat 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Members of the Texas Rangers will serve as guest speakers. Tickets are $45.
For more information, call 757-5611.
No Master Gardeners
A previous listing for a Lunch with the Masters meeting was incorrect. The meeting was Wednesday. There is no Lunch with the Masters on Thursday.
