The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St.
Action regarding a recommendation to the MPO Policy Board on adoption of “Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan” will be discussed, as well as updates from the Texas Department of Transportation on significant highway construction in the Waco area.
For more information, call 750-5650.
Civil rights meeting
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa will have its annual Commission on Civil Rights at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
Guest speaker Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson will share insights on city developments. The public is invited to attend, and a light supper will be provided.
Mayborn Museum
Trey Crumpton, exhibit development manager for the Mayborn Museum, at 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will present an overview of the museum’s natural history exhibits at 2 p.m. Thursday. Crumpton will point out new items and upcoming changes for the new decade.
The event at the museum is included in the price of admission.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Neighborhood meetingThe North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host public presentations by the city of Waco Planning and Development Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
For more information, call 652-9056.
Archeology society
Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Kaz Hayashi, a Bryce C. Brown Research Fellow at the museum, will be presenting.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept new registrations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3310 N. 15th-A St. Children ages 8-18 are welcome to register.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Democratic Women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Robert Vick, a candidate for Texas Senate District 22, will be the guest speaker.
