The Central Texas Genealogical Society will co-host a free talk by HistoryGeo founder Greg Boyd at noon Monday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Boyd will discuss his organization’s database, which has maps of 12.5 million U.S. landowners in 30 states overlaid with modern maps to show changes that can provide information in ancestral property research. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Drinks will be provided.
For information, call 750-5945.
Art guild program
Artist Bill Franklin will illustrate the fundamentals of getting perspective right, share perspective works to make art seem real, and show paintings that do it well or badly during an Art Guild of Central Texas event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Refreshments at will be served at 1:30, and the demonstration will follow at 2.
For more information, call 722-9928.
Facilities survey
A city of Waco consultant is seeking public input for its study of the feasibility of a new performing arts facility in downtown Waco. Keen Independent Research will host an open house at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Cooper House, 1801 Austin Ave.
The firm has a 5-to-10-minute “virtual workshop” and survey available until Jan. 31 at http://bit.ly/35oqzVi. Comments also can be submitted through a hotline at 307-2669 or by email to wacoartsstudy@keenindependent.com.
WHS open house
Waco High School PTSA’s spring open house, for incoming ninth graders and other students new to the school, will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco High School Performing Arts Center.
After gathering in the performing arts center, parents and students will be able to meet teachers and staff in the foyer and cafeteria.
Youth chorus
Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for new members for spring 2020 are open until Monday.
Membership is open to singers in grades 3-12. To schedule an appointment, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
