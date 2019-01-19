Waco Walks will have a “Museum Peek In” walk starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave.
The walk will be about 3 miles and include a quick peek into the Martin Museum of Art, the Mayborn Museum, the Dr Pepper Museum, the Earle-Napier-Kinnard house and possibly one or two others.
For more information, check the Waco Walks Facebook page. No dogs allowed. Admission is free.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Monday. Monday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed. The landfill will be closed to the public but will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Monday and resume normal hours Tuesday.
The Waco Transit System will run as usual, and Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open.
YMCA breakfast
Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm St., will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Monday.
For more information on the free event, call 405-0670.
Monty Francis will be the guest speaker.
MLK Day celebration
Mission Waco will have an event open to the public featuring speakers and creative performances to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
A free lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and include a panel discussion on race and reconciliation.
Community service projects around Waco will start at 1:15 p.m. Group reservations are recommended by emailing groups@ missionwaco.org.
Mayborn Community Day
There will be no admission fee Monday, for Community Day, to visit the Discovery Center, natural history exhibits and the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The Junior League of Waco will also offer a free family-friendly book reading.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.