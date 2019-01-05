Christian Youth Theater Waco will perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Feb. 28 through March 3 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Performance times are 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 7 p.m. March 1, 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 2, and 2:30 p.m. March 3.
Tickets cost $8 to $12 and are available at cytwaco.org. For more information, call 340-0084.
CenTex Art Guild
Pat Blackwell will give a stained glass demonstration during the Art Guild of Central Texas’ meeting from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Blackwell will share techniques she uses to create commissioned pieces for windows in homes, businesses and churches, as well as items for sale.
The event is free for first-time guests.
For more information, call 722-9928.
Loss of spouse
A special “Loss of Spouse” seminar will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have navigated life after losing a spouse and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
The event is free. For more information or to register, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Browning presentation
The ladies organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Doors open at 11:00 a.m. Cost for lunch is $25.
Dr. and Mrs. Bill Turney will give a presentation on Elizabeth and Robert Browning.
Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.