The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce 2020 First Pitch Luncheon is Thursday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium.
Limited seating is still available, with individual tickets available for $45 or tables of 10 available for $450. For more information about tickets, contact Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
Members of the Texas Rangers will serve as guest speakers.
Volunteers wanted
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Dr., is hosting a new volunteer interest meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Learn about volunteer opportunities at the museum for ages 18 and up.
For more information, call 710-7981.
NARFE meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
All active and retired Federal employees are invited.
Support group
The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Boulevard.
Parents, grandparents, and siblings are all welcome to attend at no cost. No reservations are needed.
Step Up, Scale down
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.
The program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, weekly challenge to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources, and a weight-loss planner.
The series will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. Classes will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost for the 12-week program is $35, which includes all course materials.
To register for this class or if you have any additional questions, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Antique machinery
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have its first meeting of 2020 at 6:30 pm Tuesday at Casa De Castillo in Waco.
Main item on the agenda will be planning for the club's annual spring show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.