The Design Den at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a storytelling event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday with a theme of “building a dream city.” Participants can also build a miniature version and make a stop motion video in the Design Den Studio.
The activities will be available for all ages but are recommended for ages 6 and up.
HOTCOG lunch
The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its annual business meeting and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Holly Deshields with McGuire Woods Consulting will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $20.
For more information, call 292-1830 or email mary.mcdow@hot.cog.tx.us.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
The monthly meeting includes sharing, learning and listening to stories. Youth and teens are invited to join the meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Polar Plunge
The Special Olympics Texas Heart of Texas Area will have its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Registration will start at 10 a.m., and the plunge will start at 11 a.m. at the outdoor pool.
Awards will be presented to the person who raises the most money and those with the best costumes.
For more information, go to sotx.org/polarplunge or call the area office at 230-4824.
Domino tournament
The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council 42 Domino Tournament will be Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, off State Highway 320 in Westphalia (south of Lott in Falls County).
Registration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and play will start shortly after that. Each player will draw for a partner and play four 30-minute rounds. Cost is $5 per player. Prizes will be awarded to the top players.
For more information, call James Kahlig at 985-2315 or Don Frei at 985-2510.