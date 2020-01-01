Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for new members for spring 2020 are open until Jan. 13.
Membership is open to male and female singers in grades 3-12. Contact YCCT at info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services presents its First Monday Legal Advice clinic Jan. 6 at the Dewey Community Cente.r 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are available from 6-8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call 733-2828 for more information.
Landmark book
Waco Landmarks books are on sale. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave. Orders can be placed online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
Caladium bulbs
Waco Federation of Women's Club's annual caladium bulb sale begins Monday.
Club members will sell red, pink and white caladium bulbs for $1.each. For more information or orders, contact Marilyn Sustala at 235-1275 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.
Newcomers meeting
Newcomers and Neighbors meets Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. Reservations are due before 5:30 p.m. on January 6.
Guest speaker is Kate Gilbert with Court Appointed Special Advocate. She will share her experiences as an advocate.
Cost for lunch is $20 payable by cash or check.
Call Angelika Hoeher at 297-9552 for more information.
YMCA Livestrong
Livestrong at the YMCA is a program designed to help cancer survivors reclaim their health and wellness. The 12-week program meets twice per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 pm beginning on January 21.
Contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org for more information.
Late deadline
Some readers may experience delivery delays with the Tuesday edition of the Waco Tribune-Herald due to a late press time.
The Trib is being produced later to include coverage of Wednesday's Sugar Bowl game between Baylor and Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
