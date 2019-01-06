The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration at 8:15 a.m. Monday outside the First Baptist Church of Woodway Choir Suite, followed by the group’s first spring rehearsal at 9. The semester registration fee is $65.

Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and older. No musical training or audition is required.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

Waco Rotary Club

Kenny Boyd, a senior associate athletics director at Baylor University, will speak during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.

For more information, call 776-2115.

Midway blood drive

Midway Independent School District will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 8200 Mars Drive in the old theater room.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kelcie Griggs at 761-5610, ext. 1136.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.

Master Gardner Irma Serrato will present a program on “Painting with Herbs.” Anyone interested in herbs or hearing the program is welcome to attend.

For more information, call 772-4484.

Blood drive

Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C. will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4459 Bosque Blvd., on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot of Central National Bank.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Cathi Davis at 714-0652.

Watercolor Society

Bev Boren will be the guest artist for the Central Texas Watercolor Society’s meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

For more information, email ctwspublicity@gmail.com.

Crawford blood drive

Crawford High School will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Pirate Drive in the library.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kirk Allen at 486-2381.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

