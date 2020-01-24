The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council "42" domino tournament is Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Play begins at 12:30 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available at a nominal cost starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call (254) 721-4443 or (254) 985-2510.
Project VIER
Teams from Project VIER, focusing on voter information, education, and registration, will be at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., and the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Ct., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is an opportunity for residents to register to vote or to update their address. For more information, call (254) 644-3267.
Family history
A free beginner's class for those interested in researching their family history will be presented by library genealogy supervisor Bill Buckner on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The event is co-hosted by the Central Texas Genealogical Society. Call 750-5945 for additional information.
New Road walk
Waco Walks is hosting a “New Road and the Heart of Texas” walk Saturday at 2 p.m.
The walk begins at the Founders Lions Club parking lot, 1716 N. 42nd St. Attendees will learn about the Waco Founders Lion Club, Lions Park and Kiddieland, changes at the Extraco Events Center, and the history of the area. The walk will be 2 to 2.5 miles.
World Religion Day
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference is hosting World Religion Day Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway (building closest to Highway 6 Post Office).
Perspectives of how to align with the Divine will be discussed by panel members representing Christianity, Islam, Unitarian Universalist, the Baha'i Faith, the Quakers, and Judaism. The audience will have time to speak directly to members of these faiths and ask questions.
World Religion Day was established by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States in 1950 as a way to encourage interfaith understanding.
All are welcome and this event is free. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call (254) 424-3170.
