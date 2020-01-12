The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration and their first spring rehearsal Monday.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. outside the choir suite at First Baptist Woodway. Rehearsal will start at 9. The semester registration fee is $65.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.
Some of the spring music will be “Song of the Wanderer,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Forever Country,” “Memory” from “Cats,” “Broadway Musical Magic,” and highlights from the movie soundtrack of “Mamma Mia.”
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Genealogical Society
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will co-host a free talk by HistoryGeo founder Greg Boyd at noon Monday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Boyd will discuss his organization’s database, which has maps of 12.5 million U.S. landowners in 30 states overlaid with modern maps to show changes that can provide information in ancestral property research. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Drinks will be provided.
For information, call 750-5945.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Frank Bussey will speak on current efforts of the group on statue and site preservation.
For more information, call 717-1186.
Waco Rotary Club
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will discuss last year’s economic development highlights during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lion’s Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Goal setting talk
Mona Dunkin will discuss “Goal Setting that Brings Results” during a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive.
The program is open to the public. Seating is limited, so call 754-7333 by noon Tuesday to notify the church of plans to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.