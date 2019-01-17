Global Revive is sponsoring activities for Martin Luther King Day, starting with the annual Martin Luther King Empowerment Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. The theme will be “Empowering the Artist Dream,” featuring speaker Michael Guinn of Grand Prairie.
“Born to Win,” a stage play written by Global Revive President Kay Bell, will be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. It is about a group of homeless people who have come up with a plan on how to come out of homelessness.
Tickets are available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, 818 Elm Ave.; Sascee’s Southern Eatery, 719 S. 11th St.; and the Hippodrome box office.
MOAC night out
Mothers of Autistic Children will have a Mom’s Night Out at 7 p.m. Saturday at AMF, 4565 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 262-1567.
The Jesus Table
Central United Methodist Church will host The Jesus Table at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St.
The events are open to anyone and include a meal, communion and fellowship. For more information, visit cumcwaco.com.
Museum walk
Waco Walks will have a “Museum Peek In” walk starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave.
The walk will be about 3 miles and include a quick peek into the Martin Museum of Art, the Mayborn Museum, the Dr Pepper Museum, the Earle-Napier-Kinnard house and possibly one or two others.
For more information, check the Waco Walks Facebook page. No dogs allowed. Admission is free.
MCC closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes will resume Tuesday.
For more information, call 299-8622 or visit mclennan.edu.
Mayborn free Monday
There will be no admission fee Monday, for Community Day, to visit the Discovery Center, natural history exhibits and the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The Junior League of Waco will also offer a free family-friendly book reading.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.