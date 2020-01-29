The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will present a performance by the University High School show choir Vivace from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
For more information, call 780-5587.
Lifelong learning
Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning Program will kick off its 2020 spring semester with a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed at 10 by a presentation from Waco attorney Chris DeCluitt titled “Adventures in Antarctica.”
This event is free to the public, and reservations are not required. Attendees do not have to be enrolled in Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program.
For more information, contact assistant director of continuing education Audrey Yadon at 710-6440 or Audrey_yadon@baylor.edu.
Support group
Neuro CORE will have a support group meeting from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Ted & Sue Getterman Wellness Center, 7300 Bosque Blvd.
The event will provide support, resources and education for Central Texas survivors and caregivers dealing with neurological disorders or injuries, including stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis and vestibular disorders.
For more information, call 202-9891.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will host a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
The service is free. Participants are encouraged to bring Styrofoam and other plastic foam packing materials saved from Christmas gifts. All food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed clean. No packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted.
The foam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.
Mooreville 5K
Mooreville United Methodist Church is sponsoring a 5K race Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, west of Chilton.
All proceeds benefit the church’s fire relief fund. To enter, call 832-535-0019.
Spine symposium
The McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation will present “Disorders of the Spine Symposium: Back Pain and Beyond,” starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Providence Hospital, 6901 Medical Parkway.
The event is free and will feature a series of talks from specialists covering back pain.
For more details, email JoAn Felton at admin@mclennancountymedicine.org or call 313-4212.
