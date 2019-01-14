Waco Family YMCA hosts a year-long diabetes prevention program beginning Wednesday. The program is designed to help those with prediabetes, or those who are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.
It is not created for those who have already been diagnosed with diabetes.
It will meet on Wednesdays at 11:30 am. For questions or registration, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Kiwanis Seniors
Sandy Pechacek from the 100 Club of Heart of Texas is the speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Senior Club meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills. Drive.
Call 313-8020 for more information.
GriefShare program
Peace Lutheran Church will be starting a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group meets in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. The group meets from 6:30-8 pm through April 9, 2019.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of the workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To preregister or to arrange for childcare, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794. You may also email rjritz@earthlink.net.
Spirit Bell rehearsals
January begins rehearsals for Spirit Bells’ tenth year. Those who rang with the group in the past, as well as new ringers, are invited to join for the season.
Rehearsals begin January 15 at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison, in McGregor.
For more information call 776-2046.
Rosette disease program
The Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway, hosts Lunch with the Masters Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Master Gardener Rita Haws Plemmons will be teaching about rose rosette disease, what to look for, and what gardeners can do to combat the disease.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Flu education program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, presents a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and at noon, Ms. Emily Green, education specialist from the health department, will discuss the timely topic of flu and pneumonia.
Due to limited seating, please notify the church office 754-7333 by noon Tuesday to reserve a place.