Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child ages, 1-18 years old, is open June 1 through Aug. 12.

Waco ISD’s sites will be open Monday through Friday, except for July 3.

Breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday. Also, throughout June, Waco ISD will provide a snack and supper each day as well as a snack and supper for Saturday and Sunday which will be handed out on Fridays.

School sites Community sites Mobile sites

Bells Hill Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2100 Ross Ave.

Cedar Ridge Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2115 Meridian Ave.

Crestview Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2104 Gurley Lane

Dean Highland Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3300 Maple Ave

J.H. Hines Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 301 Garrison St. (also curbside service)

Kendrick Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. 1801 Kendrick Lane

Mountainview Elementary, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., 5901 Bishop Ave

West Avenue Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 1101 N. 15th Street

Tennyson Middle School 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 6100 Tennyson Dr.

University High School (students here the 4th) 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3201 S. New Road

Challenge Academy (North Waco Elem.) 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Also Curbside Service 2015 Alexander Ave.

Columbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15 a.m. — Noon, 1300 Columbus Ave. (No breakfast)

Eagle Christian Academy 7:45 a.m. — 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. — Noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.

EOAC Headstart (Thurman E. Dorsey), 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Avenue

EOAC Headstart (Latimer), June 15 — August 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.

First Baptist Church, 7:45- 8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.

Waco Family YMCA, 7:30- 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m., 6800 Harvey Dr,

Barron’s Branch Apartments, 11-11:20 a.m., 817 Colcord Ave.

Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m. – Noon. 1000 Delano St.

Trendwood Apartments, 12:10-12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Cir.

Calvary Baptist, 12:20-12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.

Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a. m. – 12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.

South Terrace, 11-11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Cir.

