A new Lions Club is forming in Lacy Lakeview. The Global Membership Team for Lions Club International will host an information session on Thursday for people who want to learn more about the Lions Clubs International and its work.
The information session is at noon at the Lacy Lakeview Civic Center. Refreshments and a light lunch will be served. Another informational session will be held 6 p.m. Thursday.
To learn more about the information session, contact Lawrence L. Sanchez at 254-466-5037.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.45 million members in more than 46,000 clubs are serving communities in 207 countries and geographical areas around the globe.
Waco Pride
Waco Pride Network will be hosting a meeting to discuss planning and implementation of Waco Pride 2019.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
For more information, call 469-516-5503.
Urban REAP
Urban REAP, Mission Waco’s aquaponics greenhouse project, is hosting an open house, including a light lunch, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Urban REAP is located at 1505 N. 15th St. RSVP to urbanreapdirector @missionwaco.org for the lunch.
Herbs, compost, group tours and training information will be available.
Christian Writers
Author Frank Ball will be the guest speaker at the Christian Writers Workshop Wednesday at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. His topic is “How to Write Captivating Stories.”
As a writer, speaker and teacher/counselor, Ball’s goal is to help people tell their stories in a way that will attract others to the truth of Jesus Christ and the gospel. This 6-7:30 p.m. workshop is free and open to the public.
CYT performances
Christian Youth Theater Waco will perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are available at CYTWaco.org.
Tickets cost $8-$12. For more information, call 340-0084.
Performance times are as follows:
- Thursday, Feb 28, 9:15 a.m
- Thursday, Feb 28, 12:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 2, 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m.