The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc. will host its 23rd annual Black History Observance Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The theme is “Celebrating Unsung Heroes,” and this year’s honorees are public school auxiliary personnel who serve or have served untiringly to provide clean and safe environments for students. The 2020 honorees are the Rev. Kevin Burkley, Ocie Easley Jr., Reggie Freeman, Johnny Fulbright Jr., Barany Gooden, Gloria Graves, Derrick Payne, the late Rev. Jeremiah Payne, Donald Robertson, Jill St. Julian, Mark Thornton and Tommy Trotter.
Tickets are $30. Funds will be used to award scholarships to high school students interested in pursuing a career in the field of education.
For more information, call 716-4541 or 744-5800.
Night hike
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will hosting a hike through the park after dark Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
The free program will focus on the near-full moon and stars, as well as animals that come out after dark in the park.
Park admission fees of $2 per person for ages 13 and older apply. Children 12 and under get in free.
Participants should bring exact change to pay at the self-pay box at park headquarters, then meet at the campground restrooms.
Dr Pepper exhibit
The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will debut a new exhibit, “Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle,” with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Admission will be free from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of the museum’s First Friday promotion.
This exhibit was developed by the museum’s in-house exhibit team and highlights many brands that never made it past the prototype stage.
Downs DAR
“The War of 1812: Causes, Conflict and Legacy” will be the topic for a meeting of the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Community Bank and Trust wealth management building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
McLennan Community College associate professor Donald Keltner will present the talk.
VFD chili supper
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will have its annual chili dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire department building, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call 315-1159.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.