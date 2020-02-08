The Waco chapter of the League of Women Voters will have a candidate event at 6 p.m. Monday at the Texas Ranger Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Primary candidates for U.S. House District 17, state Senate District 22, state House District 56, 19th State District Judge 19, sheriff and McLennan County commissioner District 1 and District 3 are expected to attend.
Candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves from the podium and then will spend a couple of hours talking with voters at tables set up throughout the hall.
For more information, email lwv.waco@gmail.com.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical lunch and meeting starting at noon Sunday in St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
An Italian buffet lunch is $3 for adults, and kids eat free. The meeting will follow from 1 to 2 and feature Aine Fitzgerald speaking on the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil. Waco is one of more than 400 cities worldwide participating in the spring prayer vigil that starts on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. For more information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Valentine luncheon
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will have its annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road.
The event is open to anyone who has lost a spouse or significant other. RSVP by noon Tuesday by calling 752-5900.
Alzheimer’s classes
The Alzheimer’s Association will have classes at McLennan Community College featuring trained community educators providing basic information on Alzhiemer’s disease, interpreting verbal and behavioral communication and tips for having difficult conversations around some of the most common issues that arise regarding dementia.
These classes will be at the Continuing Education Building, 4601 N. 19th St.
The courses and dates are: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, at 10 a.m. Monday; Effective Communication Strategies, at 3 p.m. Feb. 19; and Dementia Conversations-Driving, Dr. Visits, Legal & Financial Planning, at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
For more information, call 753-7722.
