Waco Walks is hosting a baseball-themed walk on Saturday at 2 p.m..
The walk begins at 701 S. Eighth St., the future home of the Art Center of Waco. It will feature baseball facts and stories from David Skelton, including facts about Waco’s historic baseball field, Katy Park, and history from the neighborhood surrounding Katy Park.
Hands Only CPR
The Waco Fire Department is hosting Hands Only CPR training Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each of its 14 area fire stations.
The training is in conjunction with the American Heart Association. Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show that immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.
Hands Only CPR training will also take place March 7 and March 14.
Unity concert
Waco Community Choir is sponsoring a Unity and Peace Concert at 6 p.m. March 7, at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th Street.
Tickets are $25. The concert features gospel artist Donald Lawrence.
General Admission is $25 in advance and $30/$40 the day of the concert.
Three local residents will be honored for fostering united and pace with all races, including James Brandon, Hector Sabido and, posthumously, Michael Chapman.
Call 498-1346 for more information.
Top soil, mulch sale
Keep Waco Beautiful is having its annual spring compost, top soil and mulch sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 14.
In the case of inclement weather, the sale will be rescheduled.
The sale takes place in the former Bank of America drive-through banking facility in downtown Waco.
KWB is selling organic compost, top soil and mulch provided by Living Earth — Waco. All products are $4 a bag. All Living Earth products are from recycled yard waste from Waco.
Pre-order by calling 339-1077.
Style show
Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs hosts a spring style show and luncheon March 5 at the organization’s clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Tickets cost $25. There will be seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fashions will be presented by Chico’s of Waco and Lauren’s of Marlin.
For more information, email 2900wfwc@gmail.com.
