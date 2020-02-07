The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will have its monthly Junior Ranger Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The theme this month is “Women in Geosciences.”
Many activities are planned to accommodate arrivals all day. Free programs will cover fossils, core samples, story time, lift-a-flat and make-a-badge activities.
Tours of the fossil bed for $5 or less per person will start at 9:10 a.m. and be offered every 30 minutes, with the last tour of the day at 4:10 p.m.
Black history banquet
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc. will host its 23rd annual Black History Observance Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The theme is “Celebrating Unsung Heroes,” and this year’s honorees are public school auxiliary personnel who serve or have served untiringly to provide clean and safe environments for students. The 2020 honorees are the Rev. Kevin Burkley, Ocie Easley Jr., Reggie Freeman, Johnny Fulbright Jr., Barany Gooden, Gloria Graves, Derrick Payne, the late Rev. Jeremiah Payne, Donald Robertson, Jill St. Julian, Mark Thornton and Tommy Trotter.
Tickets are $30. Funds will be used to award scholarships to high school students interested in pursuing a career in the field of education.
For more information, call 716-4541 or 744-5800.
Chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will have its annual chili dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire department building, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call 315-1159.
Sacred Harp sing
The 18th annual Baylor University Sacred Harp sing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of Truett Theological Seminary.
The free Baylor sing will be preceded by a singing school at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, contact David Music at 710-2360 or David_Music@baylor.edu.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Jo Anne Norwood will teach the metalworking technique of repoussage.
For more information, call 848-4165.
