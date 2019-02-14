The Heart Of Texas Airshow is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 and 7 at the Texas State Technical College Airport, 3801 Campus Drive.
Ticket costs range from $15 to $25.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to Waco for the show, and the all-new F-35 Lighning II demo team will take part. The US Army Special Operations Black Daggers Parachute Team who will open the show and then jump in combat gear later on in the event.
For more information, call 303-862-2869.
Camp registration
Waco Children’s Theatre will have its annual summer camp in June.
The first opportunity to register for the camp will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Auditorium, 2801 W. Waco Drive. This will be the best way to secure a spot for this summer.
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Fish dinner
The Waco Community Choir is sponsoring a fish dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Estella Maxey clubhouse, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road.
A dinner of fish, fries, salad or cole slaw, dessert and drink costs $10 each.
The nominated choir is raising money to attend the Stella Award pre-show in Las Vegas.
For more information, contact Carol Richard at 548-4843.
Navy band concert
The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. March 3 at the Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The Navy Concert Band, the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy, will present a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 90 years.
All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.
Waco Coin Show
The 39th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. March 15 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dozens of dealers and collectors will set up to buy and sell collectible coins and currency, as well as gold and silver.
Admission is $2 per person, with children under 14 admitted free.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
The Waco Coin Club uses proceeds from shows to donate to scholarship funds at McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College and Baylor University.