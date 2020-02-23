Rapoport Academy Public School will host a Pre-K open house and tour for parents and prospective students on the 2000 J.J. Flewellen Campus at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Rapoport is a free public charter school serving Pre-K through 12th grade students from 22 districts in McLennan County. For more information about the application process or to register for the open house, call 218-9367.

Black Heritage BanquetThe Baylor University Black Student Union, in conjunction with the Department of Multicultural Affairs, hosts the 33rd annual Black Heritage Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the fifth floor of the Cashion Building.

Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for general admission. The keynote is educational speaker and day time television host Dr. Steve Perry.

For additional information, call Rachel Bay at 710-7982.

Genealogy webinar

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a pre-recorded webinar from K.C. Reid on “Finding Your Jamestown Ancestors” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Reid will explain how to find genealogical information using unusual techniques. Call 750-5945 for additional information.

Ash Wednesday

The Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, will have an Ash Wednesday drive-through from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Drivers will not need to get out of their vehicles to receive the ritual and prayer.

For more information, call 754-8444 for more information.

Waco Rotary Club

Charles Walter, director of Mayborn Museum will speak at Monday’s Waco Rotary Club meeting, beginning at noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Lunch is $12. Call 776-2115 for more information.

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale May 1-3. Gently used items are being accepted, but no adult clothes or shoes.

To donate, contact the foundation at 753-5166 or email historicwacoprograms@gmail.com.

Gardening hotline

Local Master Gardeners are now available to receive calls for any gardening questions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Call 757-5180 to consult with local Master Gardeners about any gardening need. If no answer, leave a message and a Master Gardener will return the call.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments