The Texas A&M Forest Service plans to conduct a 70-acre prescribed burn at the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 11 a.m. Friday. The burn is expected to be completed in one day. The forest service is monitoring conditions to ensure they allow the burn to go ahead as planned.
Smoke may reduce visibility on neighboring roads, and travelers should reduce their speed and use their headlights when smoke is present.
For more information, contact Victoria Wenkman at 633-8612 or vwenkman@tfs.tamu.edu.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale May 1-3. Gently used items are being accepted, but no adult clothing or shoes.
To donate, email historicwacoprograms@gmail.com or call 753-5166.
Writers workshop
Linda Hammond will speak to the Christian Writers Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
She will speak on how to write a devotional article. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Mayborn forum
Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have its sixth annual Director’s Forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
This year’s forum is titled, “The Gold Standard: Celebrating 175 Years of Baylor’s Best and Brightest,” and features speakers Kim Mulkey, Trey Crumpton and Scott Lewis. Tickets are $10 museum for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Off-site tours of Baylor’s bear habitat and Armstrong Browning Library are also available for an additional $5 .
For more information, call 710-7981.
Valentine dance
The Carleen Bright Arboretum will have a Father Daughter Sweet Memories Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday in The Pavilion at the arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Cost is $30. For more information, call 399-9204.
Nighttime hike
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will hosting a hike through the park after dark Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
The free program will focus on the near-full moon and stars, as well as animals that come out after dark in the park.
Park admission fees of $2 per person for ages 13 and older apply. Children 12 and under get in free.
Participants should bring exact change to pay at the self-pay box at park headquarters, then meet at the restrooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.