The Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Providence Hospice, will host a free nine-week StressBuster Clinic for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
This clinic will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 6700 Sanger Ave.
Space is limited to 10 people, and registration is required. To register, call 741-1621.
Career Track classes
The Christian Women’s Job Corps’ free Career Track Program classes will start Tuesday and include sessions in communications, job readiness, resume creation, application completion, computer training, boundaries and Bible study.
Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and evening classes meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1115 Columbus Ave.
To apply, visit www.cwjcwaco.org. For more information, email Suzanne at info@cwjcwaco.org.
Waco Rotary
Jessica Attas, vice president of public policy for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will speak about Waco’s public policy and the 86th Texas Legislature during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lion’s Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The program will be “Come to Tea — A Spring Tea Party.” A talk will be given on the kinds and history of tea as well as home remedies from the garden.
Refreshments will be served that are appropriate for an English Tea.
Anyone interested in herbs or enjoying the program is welcome to attend. For more information, call 772-4484.
MCC jazz
McLennan Community College will have a free Faculty Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Music & Theatre Arts building.
For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts office at 299-8283.
Blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. in the Joel Allison Auditorium, level one.
For more information, call Dianelle Manalo at 202-4805.