The Oglesby Lions Club will host its 50th annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.
Cost is $5 per person or free for children under 6 years old. Proceeds will benefit the Oglesby community, including local students’ scholarships, the Coryell County Youth Fair, Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department and help provide glasses for visually impaired children who attend the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.
Event festivities include snakehandler Jackie Bibby, star of the Animal Planet’s “Rattlesnake Republic.” Bibby and other snake-handlers will perform live demonstrations about every hour in the snake pit. Information will also be offered on what to do if encountering a rattlesnake in the wild.
Singing valentine
A singing valentine, consisting of two songs, a rose and a card, can be delivered by a barbershop quartet in the Waco area.
Cost is $65 for a specified time or $50 for anytime during the day.
To order, call 855-770-0497.
Free GED classes
The Christian Women’s Job Corps is offering free GED classes for women starting Tuesday at The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave.
Participants will have access to study materials, classroom instruction, quality tutors and teachers, online software and practice tests.
Participants have the option of joining the daytime GED program, which meets from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, or the evening GED program, which meets on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, email Suzanne at info@cwjcwaco.org or call 757-0410.
Wildlife seminar
A free Wildlife Management Seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Agricultural landowners will learn how a wildlife management plan can help in maintaining an ag exemption while improving the beauty of land.
Topics of discussion will include Open-Space Valuation Options, Wildlife Management Explained, Wildlife Management Activities, How Plateau Helps and a questions and answers session.
For more information, call 512-894-3479.