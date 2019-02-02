The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will have two public informational meetings about draft recommendations for its 2019 proposed roadway safety and public transportation asset condition performance targets.
The meetings will be at noon and 6 p.m. Monday at the Waco Transit Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St.
The MPO is accepting comments on the plan through Feb. 15. Comments may be faxed to 750-1605, emailed to mpo@wacotx.gov, or mailed to Waco MPO, P.O. Box 2570, Waco, TX, 76702-2570. When submitting comments, please note which action is being referenced. Verbal comments will also be accepted at 750-5651 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
United Way grant sessions
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will host grant eligibility information sessions from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, in the Cooper Room at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, 101 S. Third St.
The sessions will cover basic grant eligibility criteria, the United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas in education, health, financial security and safety net services, and review the steps in the new 2019-20 grant application process.
To RSVP, go to unitedwaywaco.org.
Czech Heritage Society
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
Dana Bishop from the Council on International Educational Exchange will speak about student exchange programs with a need to host students from the Czech Republic. Everyone is welcome to attend and asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
For more information, contact Jana Riley at janamriley@gmail.com or 826-3838.
Veterans invited
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning program will offer a course for its members, “The History of WWII: The European Theater of Operation,” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Veterans of World War II may attend any part of the course as honored guests of Baylor Lifelong Learning. RSVP by calling 710-6440 or emailing LifelongLearning@baylor.edu so a seat can be saved.