McLennan Community College and the McLennan Community College Foundation will host “An Evening with Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MCC Conference Center.
Admission is free, but tickets are required and available online at Eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Lisa Elliott at lelliott@mclennan.edu or 299-8640.
StressBuster Clinic
The Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Providence Hospice, will host a free nine-week StressBuster Clinic for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
It will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave.
Space is limited to 10 people, and registration is required. To register, call 741-1621.
Watercolor Society
The Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Monica Pate will give a demonstration on how to capture the drama of light and shadow by using layers of transparent paint to develop luminous colors and values.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Newcomers RSVP
The ladies organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost for lunch is $25.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara will be the speaker.
Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Thursday. For more details, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Singing valentine
A singing valentine, consisting of two songs, a rose and a card, can be delivered by a barbershop quartet in the Waco area.
Cost is $65 for a specified time or $50 for anytime during the day. To order, call 855-770-0497.
Call a gardener
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On other days, callers can leave their name and call back number with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
TSTC blood drive
Texas State Technical College will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 3801 Campus Drive on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information, call Michelle Rachels at 867-3441.