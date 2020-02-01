The 18th annual Baylor University Sacred Harp sing will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of Truett Theological Seminary.

The Baylor sing will be preceded by a brief singing school at 9:30 a.m.

The sing will use the 1991 edition of the “Sacred Harp” hymnal. Sacred Harp singing is a 160-year old southern folk hymn tradition that uses shape-note notation and “fa-sol-la” syllables. Named after the “Sacred Harp,” a tune book compiled in 1844 by B. F. White and E. J. King, Sacred Harp singing was featured in the movie “Cold Mountain.”

The event is free. For more information, contact David Music at 710-2360 or David_Music@baylor.edu.

Voter registration

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary election.

Application forms may be picked up at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.

An application may also be downloaded from the McLennan County Elections Office website, www.co.mclennan.tx.us/384/Voter-Registration.

For more information, call 757-5043.

Applications are also available at any city office, post office or city library.

Civil War genealogy

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will co-host speaker Mic Barnette at noon Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Barnette will discuss “Free People of Color in Texas Prior to the Civil War.” The program is free with drinks provided. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.

For more information, call 750-5945.

Decorative arts

The first session of the Historic Waco Foundation’s 2020 Barnes Decorative Arts Course will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.

Cost is $75 for the entire eight-week course.

The course, founded and taught by Lavonia Jenkins Barnes, provides premier decorative arts education for the community of Waco and sheds light into its place in the history of art.

Classes will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday.

For more information, call 753-5166.

Valentine dance

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will have its annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The event is open to anyone who has lost a spouse or significant other. Please RSVP by noon Feb. 11 by calling 752-5900.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments