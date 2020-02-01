The 18th annual Baylor University Sacred Harp sing will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of Truett Theological Seminary.
The Baylor sing will be preceded by a brief singing school at 9:30 a.m.
The sing will use the 1991 edition of the “Sacred Harp” hymnal. Sacred Harp singing is a 160-year old southern folk hymn tradition that uses shape-note notation and “fa-sol-la” syllables. Named after the “Sacred Harp,” a tune book compiled in 1844 by B. F. White and E. J. King, Sacred Harp singing was featured in the movie “Cold Mountain.”
The event is free. For more information, contact David Music at 710-2360 or David_Music@baylor.edu.
Voter registration
Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary election.
Application forms may be picked up at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.
An application may also be downloaded from the McLennan County Elections Office website, www.co.mclennan.tx.us/384/Voter-Registration.
For more information, call 757-5043.
Applications are also available at any city office, post office or city library.
Civil War genealogy
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will co-host speaker Mic Barnette at noon Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Barnette will discuss “Free People of Color in Texas Prior to the Civil War.” The program is free with drinks provided. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Decorative arts
The first session of the Historic Waco Foundation’s 2020 Barnes Decorative Arts Course will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Cost is $75 for the entire eight-week course.
The course, founded and taught by Lavonia Jenkins Barnes, provides premier decorative arts education for the community of Waco and sheds light into its place in the history of art.
Classes will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Valentine dance
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will have its annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
The event is open to anyone who has lost a spouse or significant other. Please RSVP by noon Feb. 11 by calling 752-5900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.