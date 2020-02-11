Baylor University’s 2020 People’s Law School will be from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sheila and Walter Umphrey Law Center, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
The People’s Law School is an opportunity for the general public to learn basic fundamentals of the law in a fun and informative way. Attendance is free.
Twenty classes will be offered on a variety of legal issues and are intended to make the law “user friendly.” All classes are taught by law professors, local attorneys and experts. For a complete list of the classes being offered, visit baylor.edu/law/PLS.
For more information, call 710-6681.
Archeology society
Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Esther Lee will present “Genetic Insights into the Past: Archaeological Genetics and Beyond.”
For more information, email thehibb56@yahoo.com.
Neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The meeting will feature presentations by HTG Developers, a company that develops apartment complexes, and by Greater Waco Legal Services.
Watercolor society
Central Texas Watercolor Society members will examine and discuss five of the “2019 Showstoppers,” as chosen by Watercolor Artist Magazine, during its meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For information about the society, or to join, call 471-5955.
Storytelling guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Christian writers
Members of the Christian Writers Workshop will share devotionals, written in response to last week’s instruction, during a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
