The Central Texas Beginning Beekeepers School will offer instruction on how to produce honey and keep bees, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Brenham High School, 525 A.H. Ehrig Drive in Brenham.
Cost is $65 for adults, $60 for a second adult family member, $25 for students and $10 for children 12 and younger.
For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.
Mooreville UMC
An account has been set up at Bancorpsouth Bank, 164 Live Oak St. in Marlin, to help with expenses to rebuild after a fire Feb. 7 destroyed Mooreville United Methodist Church.
Donations may also be made at moorevilleumc.org.
Royal Closet open
The Royal Closet, also known as The Prom Closet, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center at Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St.
Come to select a prom dress, shoes and accessories all free of charge.
The event is sponsored by the National Charity League, class of 2021.
Waco Pride
Waco Pride Network will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to discuss planning and implementation of Waco Pride 2019.
For more information, call 469-516-5503.
Urban REAP
Urban REAP, Mission Waco’s aquaponics greenhouse project at 1505 N. 15th St., will have an open house, including a light lunch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
RSVP for lunch to urbanreapdirector@missionwaco.org.
Herbs, compost, group tours and training information will be available.
United Way screening
The United Way grant eligibility pre-screening process is open through March 1. To access the live link to the Grant Eligibility Checklist, as well as more information on United Way priority areas for funding, grant eligibility criteria, and the overall application process, visit unitedwaywaco.org.
McLennan County 501 ©(3) nonprofits aligned with the United Way priority areas of education, health, financial security and safety net services may enter the prescreening process.