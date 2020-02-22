The Baylor University Black Student Union, in conjunction with the Department of Multicultural Affairs, hosts the 33rd annual Black Heritage Banquet Thursday at 6:30 pm on the fifth floor of the Cashion Building.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for general admission. The keynote is educational speaker and day time television host Dr. Steve Perry.
For additional information, contact Rachel Bay 710-7982.
Art guild exhibit
Art Guild of Central Texas will host a free exhibit, critique and reception Sunday, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Whitehall Center of Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., in Woodway.
Call 722-9928 for more information. Refreshments will be served.
Genealogy webinar
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a pre-recorded webinar from K.C. Reid on “Finding Your Jamestown Ancestors” on Monday, Feb. 24, at 7:00 p.m. at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Reid will explain how to find genealogical information using unusual techniques. Call 750-5945 for additional information.
Rapoport open house
Rapoport Academy Public School will host a Pre-K open house and tour for parents and prospective students on the 2000 J.J. Flewellen Campus at 10 am on Tuesday.
Rapoport is a free public charter school serving Pre-K through 12th grade students from 22 districts in McLennan County. For more information about the application process or to register for the open house, call 218-9367.
Baseball walk
Waco Walks is hosting a baseball-themed walk on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m..
The walk begins at 701 S. Eighth Street, the future home of the Art Center of Waco. It will feature baseball facts and stories from David Skelton, including facts about Waco’s historic baseball field, Katy Park, and history from the neighborhood surrounding Katy Park.
Ash Wednesday
The Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, will have an Ash Wednesday drive-through from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Drivers will not need to get out of their vehicles to receive the ritual and prayer.
For more information, call 754-8444 for more information.
