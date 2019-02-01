The “Mi Corazon/My Heart Exhibition” will open with an event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
The free art exhibition features artists from Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and Texas and their interpretation of the anatomical heart.
For more information, call 730-3949.
Mooreville 5K
The Mooreville Fun Run 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Chilton.
The entry fee is $25.
For more information, call Judy Davis at 883-7018.
Storm spotter class
The National Weather Service will offer a Skywarn storm spotter class from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road in Waco, in partnership with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management.
The class is for organized storm spotters, those with an interest in severe weather, or anyone who wants to learn more about local severe weather threats and how to be prepared.
The class is free, and no preregistration is necessary.
Button club
Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
For more information, contact Marlene Tucker at 993-3022 or mleetea@hotmail.com.
Czech Heritage
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
Dana Bishop from the Council on International Educational Exchange will speak about student exchange programs with a need to host students from the Czech Republic. Everyone is welcome to attend and asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
For more information, contact Jana Riley at janamriley@gmail.com or 826-3838.
Genealogical Society
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro. A board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Anyone interested in family genealogy is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
Waco Links Fellowship
The Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ.
All golfers are welcome for inspiration and fellowship. For more information, email Ben Hagins at benhagins@hot.rr.com.