The Baylor Symphony will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” for the President’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Jones Concert Hall at the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
Conductors will be Lynne Gackle, Brian Schmidt and Stephen Heyde.
For ticket information, call 710-3210.
VFD chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department will have its annual chili dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire department facility, 143 Wilcox Drive .
Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call Butch Shollenberger at 315-1159.
Baylor Singing
Baylor Singing is set for Saturday in the Great Hall at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.
The event will be preceded by a brief singing school at 9:30 a.m. Listeners are welcome, but most join in the singing.
For more information, contact David Music at 710-2360 or David_Music@baylor.edu.
Celtic fingerstyle guitarist
Jerry Barlow, a Celtic fingerstyle guitarist and storyteller, will give a special concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veteran’s Memorial Drive.
“Sweets and Sounds: A Valentine’s Concert” will feature a dessert and coffee buffet and dinner.
Doors will open for desserts and coffee at 6:30 p.m.
Rose questions welcome
McLennan County Master Gardeners will be at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to share information and answer questions about growing roses in Central Texas.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Mary Glidewell, Maggie Griffin and Christy Town will demonstrate new ideas for handmade valentines, from open-out hearts to paper globes and even fortune cookies.
For more information, call 848-4165.