Today is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary election.
Application forms may be picked up at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.
An application may also be downloaded from the McLennan County Elections Office website, www.co.mclennan.tx.us/384/Voter-Registration.
For more information, call 757-5043.
Applications are also available at any city office, post office or city library.
Movie screening
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “L’eau est La Vie (Water is Life): From Standing Rock to the Swamp,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film details the opposition of indigenous people of Louisiana to the Bayou Bridge Pipeline. The film and a pasta-and-salad buffet are free.
Civil War genealogy
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will co-host speaker Mic Barnette at noon Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Barnette will discuss “Free People of Color in Texas Prior to the Civil War.” The program is free with drinks provided. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Decorative arts courseThe first session of the Historic Waco Foundation’s 2020 Barnes Decorative Arts Course will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Cost is $75 for the entire eight-week course.
The course, founded and taught by Lavonia Jenkins Barnes, provides premier decorative arts education for the community of Waco and sheds light into its place in the history of art.
Classes will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday Ecumenical lunch and meeting will start at noon Sunday in St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
An Italian buffet lunch will be served throughout the noon hour. Lunch is $3 for adults, and kids eat free.
The meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. will feature Aine Fitzgerald speaking on the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil. Waco is one of over 400 cities worldwide participating in the spring prayer vigil that starts Feb. 26, on Ash Wednesday. For more information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
