The Texas Food Truck Showdown will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 28 at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Food trucks from around the state will compete for prizes. The public voting portion will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will remain open after the competiion until 8 p.m.
Call 757-5600 or 757-2333 for more information.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., in Woodway.
The program’s title is “Please Come to an English Tea Party.” Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are asked to bring their favorite tea cup. Anyone interested in herbs or enjoying the program is welcomed to attend.
Call 717-5133 for more information.
Watercolor society
Central Texas Watercolor Society members will examine and discuss five of the “2019 Showstoppers,“ as chosen by the Watercolor Artist Magazine, at its meeting from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For information about the society, or to get informmation about joining the group, call 471-5955.
Storytelling guild
Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
Call 717-1763 for more information.
Writers workshop
Members of the Christian Writers Workshop will share devotionals written in response to last week’s instruction at this week’s meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Each workshop is free and open to the public.
Valentine luncheon
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory is hosting its annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road.
The luncheon is open to anyone who has lost a spouse or significant other.
RSVP by noon Tuesday by calling 752-5900.
Volunteers sought
Heart of Texas Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers to interact with hospice patients.
In addition, a volunteer who is proficient in QuickBooks is sought for a nonprofit near McGregor.
To get involved or for more information, call 299-8766.
