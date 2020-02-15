The McLennan Community College Foundation’s 18th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center and feature McLennan Theatre’s performance of Bob Fosse’s musical, “Chicago.”
The gala will start with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center and Fountain Plaza, followed by the musical production at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Patron tickets are $100 and include the reception and performance. All proceeds benefit MCC scholarships and special projects for visual and performing arts students and faculty.
Gala seating is limited, and reservations are due by Thursday. To make reservations, contact the foundation at 299-8604 or email reservations@mclennan.edu.
Rattlesnake Roundup
The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 51st annual Rattlesnake Roundup Saturday and Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.
Rattlesnake Roundup festivities will include live, daredevil snake pit demonstrations by Jackie Bibby and the Heart of Texas Snake Wranglers.
Snake hunt registration is $5. The hunt will start at 7 a.m. Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Sunday. No professional snake hunters are allowed, and a Safety Pledge must be signed.
Microchipping clinic
The city of Waco will have a free microchipping clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road.
A current Waco water bill showing proof of residency is required to be eligible for free microchipping. Microchipping pets is the law in Waco and helps animal care officers return lost pets.
Recycling presentation
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive will have a free, public lunch-speaker program for seniors at noon Wednesday.
Keep Waco Beautiful Executive Director Ashley Millerd Crownover will discuss recycling and special waste disposal.
Seating is limited, so notify the church office of plans to attend by noon Tuesday by calling 754-7333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.