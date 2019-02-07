Registration for the People’s Law School will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Baylor University Law School, 1114 S. University Parks Drive. The free event ends at 12:45 p.m.
It offers a half-day curriculum of courses designed to educate consumers about their legal rights and to make the law “user friendly.” The courses are taught by volunteer attorneys and legal experts.
Black History banquet
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., will have its 22nd annual Black History Observance Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
The theme is “Celebrating Unsung Heroes,” and this year’s honorees are community youth sports coaches Sonjia Brantley, Jay Butler Jr., Teresa Eckles, Arlanders Estelle Jr., Noah Jackson, Gidgett Johnson, Juliett Jones, Aramious McDaniel, Robert Miller, Alvin Taylor and Horace Vonner.
Tickets are $30 each or $240 for a table. The money will be used to award scholarships to high school students interested in pursuing a career in the field of education. For more information, call 716-4541.
Baylor symphony
The Baylor Symphony will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” during the President’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Concert Hall of the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
Conductors will be Lynne Gackle, Brian Schmidt and Stephen Heyde. For ticket information, call 710-3210.
Chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department will have its annual chili dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire department facility, 143 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.
Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call Butch Shollenberger at 315-1159.