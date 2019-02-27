The Alzheimer’s Association 2019 caregiver seminar, Research, Hope and Practical Applications, will be from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
Featured speaker Mary Quiceno will present “Progress in Alzheimer’s Research.”
A light breakfast and hot lunch are included. RSVP to 753-7722.
Mardi Gras event
Bosqueville United Methodist Church is having a Mardi Gras-themed ice cream and bingo event Saturday at 7327 Rock Creek Road.
The public is also invited to receive the imposition of ashes and prayer from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday during an Ash Wednesday drive-through in the front parking lot .
For more information, call 836-4726.
Walking La Salle Avenue
Waco Walks will have a La Salle Avenue walk at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
The walk will be just over 3 miles.
Gildersleeve photography
Geoff Hunt will present a program on Waco photographer Fred Gildersleeve during a meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday at Community Bank & Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will start at 1:30.
Hunt is co-author of the book “Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer” and audio-visual curator at Baylor University’s Texas Collection.
Lions Club in Lacy Lakeview
A new Lions Club is forming in Lacy Lakeview .
A Lions Club International membership team will have information sessions about the organization at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
For more information about the sessions, call Lawrence Sanchez at 466-5037.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ youth production
Christian Youth Theater Waco will perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets cost $8 to $12, available at cytwaco.org.
Performances are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 340-0084.