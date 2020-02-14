Baylor University’s People’s Law School will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sheila and Walter Umphrey Law Center, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
The People’s Law School is an opportunity for the general public to learn basic fundamentals of the law in a fun and informative way. Attendance is free.
Twenty classes will be offered on a variety of legal issues and are intended to make the law “user friendly.” All classes are taught by law professors, local attorneys and experts.
For a complete list of the classes being offered, visit baylor.edu/law/PLS.
For more information, call 710-6681.
Attic Treasures
The Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale May 1-3. Gently used items are being accepted but no adult clothes or shoes.
To donate, contact the foundation at 753-5166 or historicwacoprograms@gmail.com.
Volunteers sought
The Heart of Texas Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers to interact with hospice patients.
A nonprofit near McGregor also is seeking a volunteer who is proficient in Quickbooks. For more information, call 299-8766.
Movie Monday
Baylor University's Movie Mondays will host a screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The drama is based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers, a television personality and host of the children’s TV series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and journalist Tom Junod.
Free tickets can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome Box Office.
Mission Waco
Mission Waco, Mission World Inc. will have its annual Celebration Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Individual tickets cost $55. A table of eight costs $425. Brian Fikkert, co-author of “When Helping Hurts,” will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call 753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org.
Bike ride
The Grizzly Gravel Grind bike ride will be held Feb. 22 at Talbert Ranch in China Spring. The ride is family friendly, and routes range from 10 to 50 miles. There is a $10 fee to cover food and drink at the finish.
To register, visit bikereg.com/grizzly-gravel-grinder. For more information, contact Nancy Goodnight at 405-2518 or rockbridgerunner@gmail.com.
