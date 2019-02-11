Baylor University Theatre this week presents “Peter and the Starcatcher” at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 12431 Kimberley Ln.
Performance times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $20. For more information, call 710-1865.
Directed by Lisa Denman, Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher brings to life the origin story of Peter Pan and playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, as well as the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
Career Track Program
Christian Women’s Job Corps’ free Career Track Program classes begin Tuesday and include sessions in communications, job readiness, resume creation, application completion, computer training, boundaries, and Bible study.
Day classes meet from 9 a.m. until noon and evening classes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1115 Columbus Ave.
To apply visit www.cwjcwaco.org or email Suzanne at info@cwjcwaco.org for more information.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The program will be “Come to Tea – A Spring Tea Party.” A talk will be given on the kinds and history of tea as well as home remedies from the garden.
Refreshments will be served that are appropriate for an English Tea.
Anyone interested in herbs or enjoying the program is welcome to attend. For more information, call 772-4484.
MCC faculty concert
McLennan Community College’s Faculty Jazz Concert is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Music and Theatre Arts building, Room 110.
For more information on the free concert, contact the Visual and Performing Arts office at 299-8283.
Blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest is hosting a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium, level one.
For more information, contact Dianelle Manalo at 202-4805.
Kiwanis Seniors
Lisa Hall, principal at Tennyson Middle School, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral restaurant on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.