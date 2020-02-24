McLennan Community College will host its eighth annual career fair from 9 a.m. until noon March 5 in the Conference Center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St. The free event is hosted by MCC Career Services, the University Center at MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University-Waco.
Dozens of employers will be offering internships as well as long-term employment at Waco-area companies. The fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring several copies of their résumés.
For more information, call 299-8882.
China spring fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St Philips Catholic Church in China Spring are hosting a fish fry every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday on April 10.
Service time is 5-7 p.m. at 13095 Old China Spring Road. Meals cost $10.
For more information, call Britt Craig at 855-2834.
West KJT fish fry
West KJT No. 31 is serving fried fish dinners on Friday, with proceeds benefiting the Priest & Religious Retirement Fund. Serving will start at 5 p.m. at the St. Mary's Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison in West.
Cost is $10 per plate.
Christian writers
Members of the Christian Writers Workshop will share their original poetry or music at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
CWW meets Wednesday evenings at the First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road, Axtell, is hosting its Lenten fish fry every Friday, beginning Feb. 28 through April 3, from 4-7 p.m.
The meal consists of fried fish, french fries, beans, coleslaw, and hush puppies for $10.
Black heritage
The Baylor University Black Student Union, in conjunction with the Department of Multicultural Affairs, hosts the 33rd annual Black Heritage Banquet Thursday at 6:30 pm on the fifth floor of the Cashion building.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for general admission. The keynote is educational speaker and day time television host Dr. Steve Perry.
For additional information, contact Rachel Bay at 710-7982.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.