Waco Walks will have a baseball-themed walk at 2 p.m. Saturday starting from the Art Center of Waco’s future home at 701 S. Eighth St.
David Skelton will offer baseball facts and stories, including about Waco’s bygone Katy Park and the surrounding neighborhood.
Christian writers
Members of the Christian Writers Workshop will share their original poetry or music at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell, will host a Lenten fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 3.
The meal will include fried fish, french fries, beans, coleslaw, and hush puppies for $10.
Black heritage
The Baylor University Black Student Union, in conjunction with the Department of Multicultural Affairs, will host the 33rd annual Black Heritage Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the fifth floor of the Cashion Academic Building.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for general admission. Educational speaker and daytime TV host Steve Perry will give the keynote address.
For more information, call Rachel Bay 710-7982.
West KJT fish fry
West Catholic Union of Texas No. 31 will serve fish dinners starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison St. in West. Cost is $10 per plate.
Proceeds will benefit the priest and religious retirement fund.
Hands Only CPR
The Waco Fire Department will host Hands Only CPR training from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at each of its 14 area fire stations.
The training is in conjunction with the American Heart Association. Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed because of cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.
Hands Only CPR training will also take place March 7 and March 14.
