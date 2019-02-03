Skip Hollandsworth, executive editor of Texas Monthly and author of “The Midnight Assassin,” will be the featured guest at the Mayborn Museum’s fifth annual Directors Forum, “True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The forum is a collaboration between the Baylor University Department of Anthropology, McLennan Community College’s Criminal Justice department and community partners and will include conversations, activities, and a panel discussion focused on historic crimes and the role forensic science has played in solving them.
Harmony open house
Harmony Science Academy-Waco will have an open house for prospective students at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1900 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event includes campus tours and information sessions.
For more information, call 751-7878.
Genealogical society
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro. A board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Anyone interested in family genealogy is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
Weeklong blood drive
The Baylor Chapter of the American Medical Student Association will have a weeklong blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday at Moody Library, 1312 S. Third St. and at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center, 500 Speight Ave., on Carter BloodCare buses.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Margaret Klausmeyer at 230-3169.
Reunions program
Linda and Ashley Weaver will present a program on planning a great family reunion at noon Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The Central Texas Genealogical Society program is free to the public. For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Jim Haller will present a program on the history of the Southwest Conference during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Baylor concert
The Baylor Symphonic Band will perform with the Tomball Memorial High School Wind Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.