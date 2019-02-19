Baylor University Libraries will present a program, “On Changing Tides: Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 250 of the Paul L. Foster business school on campus, 1621 S. Third St.
The event will feature history professor T. Michael Parrish. It is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.
A native of Waco, Miller served as a messman in the United States Navy and earned the Navy Cross for bravery in his actions during the Dec. 7, 1941, battle. Miller would go on to become the face of a recruiting drive and the nascent Civil Rights Movement. He died when his new ship, the Liscome Bay, was torpedoed by the Japanese in 1943.
For more information, call 710-6675.
GMO discussion
State cropping systems specialist Ronnie Schnell will discuss the facts about genetically modified organisms, known commonly as GMOs, during a Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Guests are asked to bring their own lunch.
Caregiver group
Caregivers for people who have Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia are invited to join a support group at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Internal Medicine & Senior Health Center, 2201 MacArthur Drive.
The group will meet the third Wednesday of every month at 10:30 a.m., starting Feb. 20.
For more information, call 202-6500.
Waco MPO
The policy board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Formal public hearings will be conducted regarding support for commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of I-35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street, and potential safety and transit asset condition targets.
Information on this action and all other agenda items for this meeting is available online at waco-texas.com/cms-mpo.
NARFE
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Uncle Dan’s Bar-B-Q.
Republican Club
The McLennan County Republican Club will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara will speak.
Lunch is $15.