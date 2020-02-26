Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile will host its annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Entry is $35 and includes a light lunch and two raffle tickets.
For more information and a registration form, contact Genie O’Neal at 855-5806 or cgo73557@gmail.com.
Falls County falls class
The Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging will start offering a weekly class, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” on Tuesday at the Marlin Civic Center, 104 Hayes St.
The class is free. A workbook will be provided and refreshments will be served. Meetings will continue through April 21.
“A Matter of Balance” is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
For more information, call Joanna Whitehouse at 292-1855.
Lenten fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road in China Spring, will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday on April 10. Meals cost $10.
For more information, call Britt Craig at 855-2834.
West KJT fish fry
West Catholic Union of Texas No. 31 will serve fish dinners starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison St. in West. Cost is $10 per plate.
Proceeds will benefit the priest and religious retirement fund.
Spring style show
Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will host a spring style show and lunch March 5 at the organization’s clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd. Tickets cost $25.
There will be seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fashions will be presented by Chico’s of Waco and Lauren’s of Marlin.
For more information, email 2900wfwc@gmail.com.
Texas independence
Historic Waco Foundation will host a Texas Independence Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. March 8 at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.
The event will feature hands-on pioneer- and frontier- inspired activities and crafts including making corn husk dolls, demonstrations, outdoor games, and refreshments.
Cost is $10 per family.
