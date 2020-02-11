The city of Waco is sponsoring a free microchipping clinic Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road.
Bring a current Waco water bill showing proof of residency to be eligible for free microchipping. Microchipping pets is the law in Waco and it helps animal care officers return lost pets.
Archeology society
Central Texas Archeology Society meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Mayborn Museum.
Dr. Esther Lee will be presenting "Genetic Insights into the Past: Archaeological Genetics and Beyond."
Email thehibb56@yahoo.com for more information.
NE Riverside
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The meeting will feature presentations by HTG Developers and greater Waco Legal Services.
People;s Law School
Baylor Law hosts the 2020 People’s Law School Saturday from 8:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Sheila and Walter Umphrey Law Center, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
The People's Law School is an opportunity for the general public to learn basic fundamentals of the law in a fun and informative way. Attendance is absolutely free.
Twenty different 'classes' will be offered to educate about a wide variety of legal issues and to make the law "user friendly." All classes are taught by law professors, local attorneys, and experts. For a complete list of the classes being offered, visit www.baylor.edu/law/PLS.
Call 710-6681 for more information.
Mission Waco banquet
Mission Waco/World, Inc. hosts its annual Celebration Banquet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Individual tickets cost $55. A table of eight costs $425. Guest speaker will be Dr. Brian Fikkert, co-author of "When Helping Hurts."
Call 753-4900 or email jbrammer@missionwaco.org for more information.
Landmark books
Waco Landmark books are on sale. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.