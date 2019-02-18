Baylor School of Education and the BU Office of Vice Provost for Research present a Maria Franquiz lecture, “Illuminating the World Through the Gift of Bilingualism,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The free event takes place in Packard Auditorium (Room 101) of the Marrs McLean Science Building, 1214 S. Fourth St.
For more information, call 710-6435.
Audubon Society
The Central Texas Audubon Society meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
Dr. Darrell Vodopich, retired biology professor from Baylor University, is the featured speaker.
Kiwanis Seniors
Jeter Basden, professor of religion and director of ministry guidance at Baylor University, is the featured speaker at Wednesday’s meeting of Kiwanis Seniors.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
GMOs discussed
State Cropping Systems specialist Ronnie Schnell will discuss truths concerning genetically modified organisms, known commonly as GMOs, at the Wednesday Lunch with the Masters event at Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The event takes place at the Pavilion, 1 Pavilion Way, from noon until 2 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their own lunch.
Reicher lunch
Prospective middle school and high school families are invited to Reicher Catholic High School’s Lunch & Learn Wednesday at noon in the Reicher’s Library.
Enjoy a complimentary catered lunch and Q&A with Reicher students. RSVP to shack@reicher.org.
Christian Writers
Members of the Christian Writers Workshop will share a 250-300 word testimony or story from their childhood at the 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday at First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
The essays will be presented in small groups first, and those who are willing may read their essay before the whole workshop. This 6:00-7:30 p.m. workshop is free and open to the public.
Alzheimer’s group
Caregivers for those who have Alzheimer’s or another dementia, are invited to join a support group at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Internal Medicine & Senior Clinic, 2201 MacArthur Drive.
The group will meet every third Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., beginning Feb. 20. For more information, call 202-6500.