Friends For Life will have a Valentine Event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 5000 Lakewood Drive to show appreciation for the people and groups that have given time or money to serve the elderly and people with disabilities through the organization.
The event is open to the public.
Black History banquet
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., will have its 22nd annual Black History Observance Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
The theme is “Celebrating Unsung Heroes,” and this year’s honorees are community youth sports coaches Sonjia Brantley, Jay Butler Jr., Teresa Eckles, Arlanders Estelle Jr., Noah Jackson, Gidgett Johnson, Juliett Jones, Aramious McDaniel, Robert Miller, Alvin Taylor and Horace Vonner.
Tickets are $30 each or $240 for a table. The money will be used to award scholarships to high school students interested in pursuing a career in the field of education. For more information, call 716-4541.
Waco ISD events canceled
Because of cold weather forecast overnight and Saturday morning, the Family Engagement Summit scheduled for Saturday at Bell’s Hill Elementary School has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a date later this spring that is yet to be determined.
Other special programs, including Saturday diversion and the pre-UIL event for middle school bands, have also been canceled.
StressBuster Clinic
The Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with Providence Hospice, will host a free nine-week StressBuster Clinic for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
This clinic will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 6700 Sanger Ave.
Space is limited to 10 people, and registration is required. To register, call 741-1621.